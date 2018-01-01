Dennis C. Miller

Dennis C. Miller is a nationally recognized strategic leadership coach and motivational speaker with over 30 years of experience. The former CEO of Somerset Medical Center and Healthcare Foundation, Dennis now works with leaders of nonprofit organizations and is an expert in board governance, leadership development and succession planning. 

4 Lessons I Learned Coping With Depression in the C-Suite
Depression

It's lonely at the top. You need to take care of your mental health, just as you take care of your physical health.
