Guest Writer

Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Evolve IP

Don Mennig is the Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Evolve IP, a cloud services company that provides services like DRaaS, DaaS, virtual data centers, IP phone systems and hosted call centers. A B2B technology marketing expert, he has enjoyed a 20-year career building brands, driving leads and generating revenue. Mr. Mennig graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in communications specializing in radio and T.V. and journalism.