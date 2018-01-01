Don Mennig

Don Mennig is the Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Evolve IP, a cloud services company that provides services like DRaaS, DaaS, virtual data centers, IP phone systems and hosted call centers. A B2B technology marketing expert, he has enjoyed a 20-year career building brands, driving leads and generating revenue. Mr. Mennig graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in communications specializing in radio and T.V. and journalism.

Survey Finds Mobile Devices Lure Us Into Working Longer, But No One Objects Much
Remote Workers

The work/life balance seems to be resolved. Work won.
