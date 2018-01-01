Doug Kramer

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Lapolla Industries

Doug Kramer is president and CEO of Lapolla industries, a Texas-based building products company. In 2014, Kramer pushed the company to be the first globally in his sector to eliminate ozone depletion and reduce global warming potential (two issues faced by all competitors in the space) from the Lapolla’s product line via an aggressive reengineering of the chemistry of those products.

More From Doug Kramer

How to Market Your Sustainable Business
Sustainability

How to Market Your Sustainable Business

Want to make your company a little more environmentally friendly? Here's how to do it without sacrificing sales.
4 min read
The Unintended Results of Doing the Right Thing
Green Business

The Unintended Results of Doing the Right Thing

Doing the right thing is the fastest road to success.
5 min read
Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line
Green Business

Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line

A foam insulation company retooled its spray foam products and improved its finances, along with the planet, in one fell swoop.
6 min read
