Elaine Pofeldt

Elaine Pofeldt

Elaine Pofeldt is a contributor for CNBC

More From Elaine Pofeldt

Avoid These 5 Crowdfunding Mistakes
Crowdfunding

Avoid These 5 Crowdfunding Mistakes

Don't fall into these traps when organizing and launching your crowdfunding campaign.
7 min read
Steer Clear of These 5 Pitch Mistakes
Startup Basics

Steer Clear of These 5 Pitch Mistakes

These tips will show you what not to do when you are presenting your idea to angel investors.
5 min read
How to Sell Your Business for Top Dollar in 2014
Growth Strategies

How to Sell Your Business for Top Dollar in 2014

2014 looks like it's going to be a seller's market for small businesses, so here are five tips to help you know what you're worth.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.