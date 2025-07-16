Emil Barr

I’m scaling my EdTech company to $100M. While helping people find thousands of jobs. Follow for weekly scaling insights from $1M+.

I Built a $20 Million Company by Age 22 While Still in College. Here's How I Did It and What I Learned Along the Way.

Wealth-building in your early twenties isn't about playing it safe; it's about exploiting the one time in life when having nothing to lose gives you everything to gain.

