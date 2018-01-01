Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer

Startup Kit
How to Grow Your Daily Deals Site Customer Base
Attracting customers is critical to the success of your online coupon or daily deal website. Here's how to attract traffic and build a following.
Startup Kit
Design An Engaging Layout For Your Daily Deals Site
Get creative and attract more traffic with these tips for designing your online coupon or daily deal website.
Startup Kit
How to Partner With Merchants for Your Daily Deals Site
Here's how to find and sign up retailers who want to do business with you.
Startup Kit
The 4 Types of Online Discount Websites You Could Start
Find out more about the four varieties of sites that offer deals to consumers looking to save some money.
Startup Kit
Avoid These 3 Mistakes When Running Your Daily Deals Site
Keep your business on the right track and your merchants happy by learning how to avoid the top mistakes business owners make when running an online coupon or daily deal site.
Startup Kit
Connect Internationally With Your e-Business
If you're seeking customers from around the world, these tips can help you increase your global reach.
Startup Kit
The 6 Best Ways to Build Website Traffic
If you want to build your e-business, you've got to attract visitors to your site. Read on to find out which traffic builders really work.
Startup Kit
Accepting Credit Cards and PayPal on Your eCommerce Site
Find how to set up your site to begin accepting the two most common methods of online payments.
Startup Kit
Top 5 Reasons e-Businesses Fail
Learn from the mistakes failed dotcom businesses made so you don't make the same errors when starting your e-business.
Startup Kit
The 10 Most Deadly Mistakes in Website Design
If you can manage to avoid these 10 mistakes, you'll be well on your way to a site that attracts visitors and makes them want to stick around.
Starting a Business
Beyond the Food Truck: Six Ideas for Mobile Food Businesses
If you want to start a food business, but don't have the dough for a full restaurant, check out these mobile options.