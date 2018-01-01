Entrepreneur Press and Ciree Linsenman

Startup Kit
Charging the Right Fees For Your Personal Training Services
One of the best ways to keep your company in the black is to charge appropriate fees for your services. Find out how to set the best rates for your personal training business.
The Liability Involved in Running a Personal Training Business
What's the extent of your liability if a client is injured while under your supervision? Here's how to protect yourself from liability when running a personal training business.
9 Expert Secrets for Making Your Personal Training Business a Success
Get the skinny from existing business owners on the things you need to do to make your personal training business a success.
Why Word-of-Mouth Advertising Will Make Your Fitness Business Strong
Customer referrals and referrals from healthcare professionals are a gold mine for personal trainers seeking new clients. Find out how to get these two groups to refer their friends, family and patients.
How to Get Customers Talking About Your Fitness Business
Here's how to use Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to market your business online.