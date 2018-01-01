Entrepreneur Press and Ciree Linsenman

Charging the Right Fees For Your Personal Training Services
Charging the Right Fees For Your Personal Training Services

One of the best ways to keep your company in the black is to charge appropriate fees for your services. Find out how to set the best rates for your personal training business.
The Liability Involved in Running a Personal Training Business
The Liability Involved in Running a Personal Training Business

What's the extent of your liability if a client is injured while under your supervision? Here's how to protect yourself from liability when running a personal training business.
9 Expert Secrets for Making Your Personal Training Business a Success
9 Expert Secrets for Making Your Personal Training Business a Success

Get the skinny from existing business owners on the things you need to do to make your personal training business a success.
Why Word-of-Mouth Advertising Will Make Your Fitness Business Strong
Why Word-of-Mouth Advertising Will Make Your Fitness Business Strong

Customer referrals and referrals from healthcare professionals are a gold mine for personal trainers seeking new clients. Find out how to get these two groups to refer their friends, family and patients.
How to Get Customers Talking About Your Fitness Business
How to Get Customers Talking About Your Fitness Business

Here's how to use Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to market your business online.
Start Your Own Lawn Care or Landscaping Business

Start Your Own Lawn Care or Landscaping Business

