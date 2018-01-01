Erica Swallow is a New York City-based tech and lifestyle writer and owner of Southern Swallow Productions. Erica’s work has been published by Mashable, CNN, Forbes and USA Today.
Leadership
TaskRabbit's Leah Busque on Staying Competitive
The startup has survived competitive challenges by following these three important principles.
Technology
How Three Businesses Scored Big with Gamification
Here's a look at how major brands have found success implementing online games and the lessons they learned along the way.
Technology
Three Lessons a Serial Tech Entrepreneur Learned from Bill Gates
Naveen Jain shares the insights he gleaned from the Microsoft co-founder, and how he used them when starting his own businesses.
Technology
How Badgeville Is Gamifying the Internet
A look at the growth spurt of this tech startup, plus the founders' advice on how you can stay ahead of the curve, too.