Erika Trautman founded Rapt Media, a Boulder, Colo.-based creative platform for interactive enterprise video. Before Rapt Media, she founded and ran an Emmy Award Winning Production company, Outlier Films, and worked as a documentary filmmaker.
Starting a Business
Look Out Startups, 2014 is About Results, Not Buzz
Companies may have been able to get ahead before with cool ideas -- but not anymore.
Finance
What This Female CEO Learned About Gender Bias After Pitching 200 VCs
Women tend to undersell their vision compared to men when pitching VCs, but there's more to successful pitching than a big promise. Here's one CEO's lessons.