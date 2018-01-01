Falon Fatemi

Falon Fatemi is founder and CEO of Node, a stealth startup of ex-Googlers backed by NEA, Mark Cuban, Avalon Ventures, Canaan Partners, and more. Fatemi has spent the past five years as a business development executive doing strategy consulting for startups and venture capitalists and advising a variety of companies on everything from infrastructure to drones. Previously, she spent six years at Google, starting at age 19. As one of the youngest employees in the company, Fatemi worked on sales strategy and operations focusing on global expansion, Google.org and business development for YouTube.

Make Friends With Your Fear, and It Will Do Great Things for You
Fear

Make Friends With Your Fear, and It Will Do Great Things for You

Master it before it masters you.
4 min read
How to Mobilize Your Employees' Connections
Networking

How to Mobilize Your Employees' Connections

Turn the world into your Rolodex, the way Google, Deloitte and LinkedIn do.
4 min read
Want to Be Truly Valued? Create Opportunities by Connecting People.
Networking

Want to Be Truly Valued? Create Opportunities by Connecting People.

Opportunity makers earn unbreakable trust by adding value, are adept at spotting patterns and constantly explore industries outside their own.
5 min read
5 Ways Both Sexes Can Help Solve the Gender Gap in Silicon Valley
Gender Gap

5 Ways Both Sexes Can Help Solve the Gender Gap in Silicon Valley

The responsibility for fixing Silicon Valley's gender problem falls on men and women in equal measure.
4 min read
Reject the Tinder Approach to Sales and Your Business Will Thrive Happily Ever After
Ready for Anything

Reject the Tinder Approach to Sales and Your Business Will Thrive Happily Ever After

Sales can be one fling after another but a long-term relationship is far more satisfying.
4 min read
6 Ways to Grow With Your Company
Growth Strategies

6 Ways to Grow With Your Company

While a startup's growth can be a sign of success, it can also be a signal that the company is outgrowing the young entrepreneur's capabilities.
3 min read
