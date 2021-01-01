About Fatma Khaled
Fatma Khaled covers different news beats ranging from tech, finance, retail and international business to human interest and social justice stories. She previously reported for Business Insider, TheStreet and New York Daily News.
Location New York, NY
More From Fatma Khaled
News and Trends
A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated
The school policy does not allow any vaccinated staff near students until further research is released about the vaccine's impact on unvaccinated people.
News and Trends
Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors
Financial advisors say that investors should allocate to Bitcoin what they can afford to lose.
News and Trends
Thousands of Federal Workers Will Be Paid a Minimum Wage of $15 an Hour as Soon as Next Year
Federal workers from cleaners and nursing assistants to food service providers will be paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour in March.