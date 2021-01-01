Fatma Khaled

Fatma Khaled

Freelance Writer

About Fatma Khaled

Fatma Khaled covers different news beats ranging from tech, finance, retail and international business to human interest and social justice stories. She previously reported for Business Insider, TheStreet and New York Daily News.
Location New York, NY

More From Fatma Khaled

A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated
News and Trends

A School in Miami Is Discouraging Teachers From Getting Vaccinated

The school policy does not allow any vaccinated staff near students until further research is released about the vaccine's impact on unvaccinated people.
3 min read
Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors
News and Trends

Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors

Financial advisors say that investors should allocate to Bitcoin what they can afford to lose.
2 min read
Thousands of Federal Workers Will Be Paid a Minimum Wage of $15 an Hour as Soon as Next Year
News and Trends

Thousands of Federal Workers Will Be Paid a Minimum Wage of $15 an Hour as Soon as Next Year

Federal workers from cleaners and nursing assistants to food service providers will be paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour in March.
2 min read