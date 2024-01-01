Gisele Marcus
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Professor of practice (DEI) at the Olin Business Schoo
Gisele Marcus serves as the professor of practice - diversity, equity and inclusion at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. Marcus is also a corporate director for First Mid Bancshares Inc., a two-time international best-selling author and TEDx speaker.
