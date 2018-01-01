Greg Harris

Greg Harris

Guest Writer
CEO of Quantum Workplace

Greg Harris is the president and CEO of Quantum Workplace, a company dedicated to providing every organization with quality engagement tools that guide their next step in making work better every day.

More From Greg Harris

This Is Why You're Not a Best-in-Class Company for Retaining Great Employees
Employee Retention

Once employees understand their role in realizing the greater good of your mission statement, they're more likely to remain in their roles longer.
4 min read
4 Truths You Need to Know About Millennial Job Hopping
Millennials

Employers are failing to create a supportive work environment that considers the unique needs of millennials.
5 min read
