Serial entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal sold his first online advertising startup ClickAgents at 18 for $40 million. His second company BlueLithium was purchased by Yahoo Inc., for $300 million. His latest venture is RadiumOne, a fast-growing ad network that leverages social data on the Web. Chahal also published a memoir, The Dream (Palgrave Macmillan, 2008).

Gurbaksh Chahal: What I Learned Starting a Foundation
Gurbaksh Chahal: What I Learned Starting a Foundation

After committing $1 million to launch a nonprofit, the serial entrepreneur shares three things he learned along the way.
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Building an A-List Team
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Building an A-List Team

In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, the multimillionaire offers insight on how to hire the right people and create a culture that leads to long-lasting success.
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Finding the Courage to Start a Business
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Finding the Courage to Start a Business

In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, the multimillionaire entrepreneur answers a reader's question on how to fight through fear to find business success.
