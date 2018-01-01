Heather Markel, CPC, is a multi-lingual New York Native and founder of BullBuster Business Coaching.She helps entrepreneurs remove obstacles to their success and maximize their profit with a custom fit sales and marketing strategy. She leverages over 20 years marketing, sales and customer service experience combined with a passion for culture, travel, comedy, red wine, and coffee.
Ready for Anything
5 Warning Signs a Client Will Be Bad for Business
The best time-management and money saving advice may be to cut out a few clients who are actually killing your business.
Ready for Anything
3 Reasons You're Not Closing Deals
Stop talking about what you're selling and start listening to why your client needs it.
Client Relationship Management
How to Get Clients When You Hate Asking for Business
Three ways to trade cold calling for warm leads
Creativity
8 Ways to Boost Your Creativity
Get your body moving or try something new before your next brainstorming session. Your daring mindset will follow you back to the office and inspire something great.
Personal Assistant
Do You Need an Assistant, or Do You Just Have to Work Harder?
Examine your business strategy before you make a decision.
Marketing Strategies
Marketing Addiction Is the Struggling Entrepreneur's Pitfall
Focus on your own business strategy. Don't waste time and money keeping up with everyone else.