Henry Bova
Writer
Henry Bova is a journalism student at Northeastern University. He covers sports, entertainment and culture.
How a Trip to a Guatemalan Orphanage Inspired St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol and Amber Marmol to Launch a Company That Gives Back
VS is an AI-powered sports education app. But helping athletes improve their game is just one part of its mission.
