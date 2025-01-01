Herman Narula

Herman Narula is the founder of Somnia, a blockchain built for businesses, and the co-founder of Improbable, a pioneering tech company developing large-scale virtual worlds and simulations.

We Spent a Decade Building Virtual Worlds — What We Discovered Could Reshape the Future of Business

What we learned about scale, AI and ownership when we tried to connect thousands of people in real time.

