Jack Danahy

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CTO of Barkly

Jack Danahy is co-founder and CTO of the endpoint security company, Barkly. A 25-year-veteran in the security industry, he was the founder and CEO of two successful security companies: Qiave Technologies, acquired by Watchguard Technologies in 2000, and Ounce Labs, acquired by IBM in 2009.

More From Jack Danahy

The Biennial Cyber-Threat: How to Keep Your Company Safe During the Olympics
Cybersecurity

The Biennial Cyber-Threat: How to Keep Your Company Safe During the Olympics

When your employees stream the Olympics, "downhill" events are no longer confined to skiing.
6 min read
5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks
Cybersecurity

5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks

Different kinds of phishing victims usually see different lures and techniques used to land them.
6 min read
