Jacky Chou

Marketing
How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z
Traditional marketing is useless.
Advertising
5 Reasons Why You Should Still Be Advertising on Facebook
Chances are, your target audience is there.
A/B Testing
A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify
It's a cheap and relatively easy way to know what's working and what would work better.
Project Grow
Actually, Cold Emailing Can Work for Small Businesses
There is a right way and many, many wrong ways to do it.
Leadership
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster
Listening to your gut will be much safer if you also listen to the machine crunching the data.