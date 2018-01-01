Jacky Chou

Jacky Chou

Guest Writer
Founder of Indexsy
Jacky Chou is founder of Indexsy, an enterprise SEO agency. He is a proud native of Vancouver, BC, who has been featured on Forbes, Oberlo and GoDaddy.

More From Jacky Chou

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z
Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

Traditional marketing is useless.
5 min read
5 Reasons Why You Should Still Be Advertising on Facebook
Advertising

5 Reasons Why You Should Still Be Advertising on Facebook

Chances are, your target audience is there.
5 min read
A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify
A/B Testing

A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify

It's a cheap and relatively easy way to know what's working and what would work better.
5 min read
Actually, Cold Emailing Can Work for Small Businesses
Project Grow

Actually, Cold Emailing Can Work for Small Businesses

There is a right way and many, many wrong ways to do it.
5 min read
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster
Leadership

Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster

Listening to your gut will be much safer if you also listen to the machine crunching the data.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.