Jacqueline White
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
President of i2c, Inc.
Women Are More Likely to Be Laid Off Than Promoted in Tech — Here's How We Can Change the Status Quo
In the face of a tech industry where women are more likely to be laid off than be promoted to leadership positions, it's time to hack the system and reboot the gender balance for good to turbocharge innovation and propel the industry.