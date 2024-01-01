Jacqueline White

President of i2c, Inc.

Jacqueline White serves as the president of i2c, Inc. As a seasoned executive, she has held global senior leadership positions throughout her distinguished 25-year career.

Women Are More Likely to Be Laid Off Than Promoted in Tech — Here's How We Can Change the Status Quo

In the face of a tech industry where women are more likely to be laid off than be promoted to leadership positions, it's time to hack the system and reboot the gender balance for good to turbocharge innovation and propel the industry.

