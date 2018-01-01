James A. Martin

Technology
Reducing the Cost of a Laptop, Part 1
Last week I told you about laptops from Acer, Dell and Hewlett-Packard available for $500 to $600, depending upon configuration. But what if none of those notebooks floats your boat?
Ready for Anything
Time-Management Tips for Mobile Professionals
The late Randy Pausch offered valuable lessons for managing our most precious commodity.
Technology
Living With an iPhone 3G, Part 2
Last week, I described the e-mail problems I've had with my Apple iPhone 3G. This week I'll give you my take on some other complaints that consumers have raised, including dropped calls, sluggish network speeds, and short battery life.
Technology
Living With an iPhone 3G, Part 1
The Apple iPhone 3G has earned lots of praise--and complaints. What's it like to live with one?
Technology
Clever iPhone Tricks
Did you know you can dictate e-mail messages to your iPhone? That's just one of the tricks up our sleeves.
Technology
Essential Gear for the Business Traveler, Part 1
Traveling lightly is a must these days, but Jim Martin found two gadgets worthy of a spot in the carry-on.
Growth Strategies
Packing Tips for Painless Trips
New airline baggage fees require new packing strategies for gear-toting travelers. Here are three ways to travel light.
Technology
Laptop Buying Tips, Part 3
Here's how to find the best places to buy a laptop, plus how much to pay and how to finance the purchase.
Technology
Laptop Buying Tips, Part 2
Last week I kicked off a three-part series of articles offering tips for buying a laptop.
Technology
Laptop Buying Tips, Part 1
There are plenty of business decisions more difficult to make than choosing which laptop to buy. At the moment, I can't think of what they are, so I'll have to get back to you.
Entrepreneurs
Summer Travel Tips
How to find the best gas prices, airports, and hotels for your vacation getaway--with your gadgets.
Technology
Memos on the Go
How to capture ideas and reminders when you're in transit--using tools you may already have.
Growth Strategies
Web Travel Resources, Part 2
Stuck in an unfamiliar town? These sites help you get the most out of your business trip.
Technology
Travel Accessories for the iPod and iPhone
These add-ons for Apple gadgets, for the plane, car, and hotel room are cool--but are they worth the money?