James De Julio

James De Julio

Guest Writer
President, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Tongal
James De Julio is the co-founder, president and chief product officer at Tongal, which offers a platform that connects creative workers with businesses. Previously, De Julio co-founded Half Shell Entertainment and was vice president of production at Paramount’s Robert Evans Co.  

More From James De Julio

Artfully Managing the Work of Your Creative Team -- But From a Distance
Creativity

Artfully Managing the Work of Your Creative Team -- But From a Distance

Whether those working on design or content projects are freelancers or on staff, here's some practices to shoot for to realize their best work.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.