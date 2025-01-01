James Young
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
James Young founded CX consultancy Tangible more than 25 years ago and now partners closely with industry-leading companies such as Intel, Intuit, and Array to connect dots, people, and disparate ideas because that’s how the most inspired – and impactful – customer experiences are made.
