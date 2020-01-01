About Jared Polites
Jared Polites is a Partner at Launchteam, a strategic growth agency, and 7BC, an early stage VC firm. Since 2017, the companies Jared has worked with have raised over $500mm in traditional venture capital and crowdfunding. He writes about tech, blockchain and entrepreneurship.
More From Jared Polites
Starting a Business
How a New Crowdfunding Model Offers Guaranteed Refunds and Protection
Dynamic Coin Offerings (DYCOs) leverage blockchain technology to add accountability to teams.
How The Cannabis Industry Pivots, Shows Resilience In The Face Of Uncertainty
"Our business strategically pivoted from being 50 percent online and 50 percent in-person, to now being 90 percent online," says Veriheal's co-founder Joshua Green.
5 Effective Marketing Tips For Cannabis Brands
These strategies will help your small business stay competitive.