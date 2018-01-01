Co-founder and CEO, Seven Brands

Jasmine Montgomery is co-founder and CEO of Seven Brands, an advertising and social media agency focused on high-growth emerging markets. Before setting up Seven, Montgomery was managing director of FutureBrand London. As head of branding for Singapore's largest bank, DBS, she had firsthand experience building an international brand. Her background is in brand strategy, naming and market research, at companies such as Interbrand, Millward Brown and Fitch. Montgomery was listed by London's Sunday Times as one of the 35 Most Influential Women Under 35. The American-born Montgomery, who has a magna cum laude B.A. from Harvard University, is currently writing a book on global branding.