Jasmine Montgomery

Jasmine Montgomery

Co-founder and CEO, Seven Brands

Jasmine Montgomery is co-founder and CEO of Seven Brands, an advertising and social media agency focused on high-growth emerging markets. Before setting up Seven, Montgomery was managing director of FutureBrand London. As head of branding for Singapore's largest bank, DBS, she had firsthand experience building an international brand. Her background is in brand strategy, naming and market research, at companies such as Interbrand, Millward Brown and Fitch. Montgomery was listed by London's Sunday Times as one of the 35 Most Influential Women Under 35. The American-born Montgomery, who has a magna cum laude B.A. from Harvard University, is currently writing a book on global branding. 

More From Jasmine Montgomery

Branding in Baghdad: How to Market Even in a Post-Conflict Zone
International Business

Branding in Baghdad: How to Market Even in a Post-Conflict Zone

Want to gain entry to a ravaged place like Iraq? Don't put up another billboard. Make the world a better place, instead.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.