Jay Eum is a co-founder and Managing Director of TransLink Capital. He is responsible for TransLink's investments in Carbonite, Chartboost, Enterprise DB, Livescribe, nWay, Peel, Quixey, SoundHound and YuMe. Follow Eum on LinkedIn.

 

Seeking to Expand Overseas? First Determine If Your Firm's Ready.
Seeking to Expand Overseas? First Determine If Your Firm's Ready.

Strategize about taking your business overseas. First be sure you've won success on the homefront. Do plenty of research and analysis first.
