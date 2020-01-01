Jay Sunny Bajaj

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of DMI

About Jay Sunny Bajaj

Jay Sunny Bajaj is the founder and CEO of DMI, a $400m global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader using next-generation technology to transform business for customers in areas including digital strategy, mobile, AI and ML, IoT, commerce and cybersecurity. Clients include Toyota, General Motors, Eli Lilly and Co., Liberty Mutual Insurance and numerous federal and state agencies. Learn more about DMI as showcased on Bloomberg TV.

