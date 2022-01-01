Signing out of account, Standby...
Jayant Chaudhary
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Effective Fractional CTO For Mid-Sized Businesses
As a fractional CTO, Jayant Chaudhary guides businesses in creating a technology strategy that can lead to explosive business growth at a tightly managed cost. He helps businesses map a business plan to technology and teams, turning around failing projects.
Follow Jayant Chaudhary on Social
Latest
Don't Build an Ecommerce Site If You Don't Have These 7 Things Covered
If handled correctly, your ecommerce platform can provide a solid basis for success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Chloe Arrojado
Editorial Assistant
-
-
-
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief