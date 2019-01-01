My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeannette McClennan

Jeannette McClennan

Guest Writer
Founder and President, The McClennan Group

About Jeannette McClennan

Jeannette McClennan is the founder and president of the digital technology firm, The McClennan Group. She has held C-level positions at five companies and has spent her career defining and developing innovative products and services for AARP, Holiday Retirement and HumanGood, among others. She is the co-author of Innovators Anonymous: Seven Steps to Get Your Product Off the Ground.

 

More From Jeannette McClennan

Want to Rise in the Workplace? Focus on Where You're the Most Uncomfortable.

Want to Rise in the Workplace? Focus on Where You're the Most Uncomfortable.

If you can't find your own blind spot, ask your colleagues and friends. They'll let you know.
6 min read