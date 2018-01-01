Jennifer Zimnowski

Parenting
Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?
This is my promise to my son, to reconcile my hopes for technology's role in our lives with my fears for what it might do to him.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.