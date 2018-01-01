Jennifer Higgins is InReach's webinar manager, is responsible for organizing, facilitating and moderating online presentations by distinguished speakers for InReach continuing-education solutions. Higgins's experience includes professional video capture, post-production editing, social media marketing and event management.
Presentations
The 8 Must-Have Elements to Make Your Presentation Rock
Presentations can either be very engaging or very dull. Here are a few pieces of advice to ensure yours is not only memorable but enjoyable.