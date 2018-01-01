A writer at ImpactAlpha.com, San Francisco-based Jenny Griffin is a longtime print and radio journalist with an avid interest in the intersection of technology and social innovation.
This Group Aims to Level the Playing Field for Men and Women Business Owners Around the World
Root Capital evaluates business on 8 metrics to ensure gender equality, and the results help businesses and communities at large.
Good Things Come in Reusable Packages
How this startup is helping to reduce waste with sustainable, recyclable packaging.
Keeping Girls in School Is This Startup's Mission
One couple took a trip of a lifetime. Then they started a company that changes the lives of many.
This Elon Musk-Backed Startup's Rocky Road to Solar 'Grand Slam'
After a shaky IPO, Solar City is said to be valued at nearly $6 billion today.
A Startup That Tastes Good and Does Good
Greyston Bakery has a social mission that's baked in to the business itself.