Jessica Billingsley

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of MJ Freeway

About Jessica Billingsley

Jessica Billingsley is the CEO and co-founder of MJ Freeway, the world’s leading cannabis technology company that tracked more than $13 billion in sales annually for global clients. She invented seed-to-sale traceability, which is the gold standard for ensuring cannabis compliance.

More From Jessica Billingsley

Keeping Talented Women in the Tech Workforce
Women in Tech

Keeping Talented Women in the Tech Workforce

More than half of women who enter the tech industry drop out of the workforce midway into their careers.
5 min read