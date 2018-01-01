Ask the Expert
The One Mind Shift Entrepreneurs Need to Make to Be Successful
To find success, entrepreneurs need to have lone eagle confidence.
The 5 Questions Investors Will Ask When You're Pitching Them
From market size to your team's qualifications, our entrepreneur expert Jessica Herrin, shares with us the questions investors will ask entrepreneurs pitching their business.
The 3 Best Ways for Your Business to Get Early Exposure
Jessica Herrin, the founder of Stella & Dot, offers up tips on how to build brand awareness early on -- and hopefully gain customers.