Joel Capperella is vice president of marketing for Yoh, a Philadelphia-based staffing and recruiting firm. He has more than 20 years of experience developing value-added solutions that solve a broad array of workforce challenges.
Growth Strategies
This Simple Strategy Will Make You the Top Candidate for Any Job
What does Netflix, comedian Jack Moore and you finding the perfect job have in common? Hint: You won't find it on your resume.
Entrepreneurs
Why Millennials Are Immature, Entitled and the Best Hire
In the media, millennials get a bad rap for being lazy and conceited. Yet, they may be the best hire a company can make -- employers just need to figure out how to handle them.