Johann Xavier

Johann Xavier

Johann Xavier is a regional chief financial officer for Saatchi & Saatchi's Asia-Pacific and Greater China divisions. A Canadian of Sri Lankan descent, he is based in Singapore where he is a CFO in a region including 15 countries and 60 percent of the world’s population.

More From Johann Xavier

Diversity Defines Our Global Economy. Do You Speak the Language?
Growth Strategies

Diversity Defines Our Global Economy. Do You Speak the Language?

Chances are that you'll interact with people in the business world of different cultures, whether its your workforce or your customers. Are you ready to dive in?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.