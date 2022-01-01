John Solomon

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Owner of John Solomon LLC

John H. Solomon is a medical researcher who uses his entrepreneurial skills and technical knowledge to work on health-focused projects. With his philosophical mindset, he endorses a strategic approach for long-lasting positive change.

https://www.johnsolomon.org

The Exodus of American Healthcare Workers, and What Comes Next

More and more American healthcare workers are transitioning to private practice and telehealth.

