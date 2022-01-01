Signing out of account, Standby...
John Solomon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Owner of John Solomon LLC
John H. Solomon is a medical researcher who uses his entrepreneurial skills and technical knowledge to work on health-focused projects. With his philosophical mindset, he endorses a strategic approach for long-lasting positive change.
Follow John Solomon on Social
Latest
The Exodus of American Healthcare Workers, and What Comes Next
More and more American healthcare workers are transitioning to private practice and telehealth.
More Authors You Might Like
-
John Kyle
Business Banker
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Andrea Olson
CEO of Pragmadik
-
Luis Jorge Rios
Combat Veteran & Freelance Journalist
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business coach
-
Ginni Saraswati
CEO
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Meghan Gaffney
Co-Founder & CEO of Veda