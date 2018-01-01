Jonathan Rende

Senior Vice President, Product and Marketing, PagerDuty
Jonathan Rende is senior vice president of product and marketing for PagerDuty. He has more than 25 years of experience in the mobile, performance management and quality industries and has held various product, marketing and engineering executive roles during this time at Informix, Mercury Interactive/HP Software, Appcelerator and Keynote. 

Why Your Company Should Incorporate a Wartime Mindset to Prepare for a Digital Crisis
Team members should know their roles: What would have happened in the Osama bin Laden operation had all the SEALs stayed behind to blow up that downed helicopter?
