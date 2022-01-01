Signing out of account, Standby...
Josh King Madrid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
“JetSet” — Author, Entrepreneur, Neuromarketer & Public Speaker
Josh King Madrid, author of JETSET Life Hacks, known online as “JetSet,” is a 24-year-old public speaker, internet celebrity, entrepreneur, neuromarketer, NLP coach and founder of NFT Magazine.
Follow Josh King Madrid on Social
Latest
4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results
You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Frederik Bussler
Marketing Consultant
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist