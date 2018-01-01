Josiah Humphrey

Startups
3 Things Early-Stage Startups Need In Their Profitability Playbook
These strategies can help entrepreneurs hit profitability earlier than expected.
Acquisitions
5 Startup Assets That Will Get You Acquired in 2016
Acquisitions are going gangbusters. Do you have what it takes to make that remunerative exit?
Organizational culture
Why Self-Organization Is the Future of Software Development
It's the death of bureaucracy and the fastest way to build the engineering team you've always wanted.
Apps
3 Strategies to Make Your App Stand Out
Focus on app distribution, bundling and user retention to climb that elusive top 25 list.
Apps
10 Tips to Make Your App Look Sexy in the App Store
It's a jungle out there, given the store's 1.5 million competing products. What are you doing to make yours stand out?
Overseas
Why Moving Your Startup Offshore Can Quadruple the Length of Your 'Runway'
Southeast Asia? Eastern Europe? Australia? There's a lot of money to be saved by packing your bags.
Funding
The 3 Principle Sources of Funding Every Startup Needs
For many founders, raising money is the single most stressful part of getting their startups off the ground. Here's how to fix that.