Kathleen Lin Hurtubise is the force behind AlohaHP, revolutionizing the staffing landscape with Hawaii's signature Aloha spirit. Founded on the promise of blending technology with deep-rooted Hawaiian hospitality, AlohaHP emerged as the contemporary answer to staffing, empowering professionals.
4 Mindful Leadership Practices That Transformed My Management and Company Culture
Over the years, I've developed a few mindful leadership practices that have transformed my management style and had a profound impact on our company culture at the same time. It requires a dedication to being fully engaged, authentic, and focused on personal and professional development.