Katie Borten

Customer Relationship
Angry Client? Listen and Keep Your Cool.
Dealing with disgruntled clients is part of what it takes to run a business. But it can be draining. Here are a few ways to deal with these unhappy folks.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.