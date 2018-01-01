Kevan Lee

Kevan Lee

Content Crafter. Buffer
Kevan Lee is a Content Crafter at social-media firm Buffer. You can find him online, tweeting about his writing process, or at home, second-guessing football coaches. 

More From Kevan Lee

A Guide to the Ideal Image Sizes for Your Social Media Posts
Social Media

A Guide to the Ideal Image Sizes for Your Social Media Posts

Different social networks require different image sizes.
14 min read
7 Popular Goal Setting Strategies That Will Help You Achieve Great Things on Social Media
Goals

7 Popular Goal Setting Strategies That Will Help You Achieve Great Things on Social Media

Here are some hacks to boost your social media marketing.
11 min read
The Complete Guide to Getting Started With Facebook Ads
Facebook Advertising

The Complete Guide to Getting Started With Facebook Ads

Paid advertising on Facebook seems to be one of the most immediate ways to impact the reach of your content. Though it's not without its questions.
10 min read
How to Get Verified on Twitter
Twitter

How to Get Verified on Twitter

Social media has that unique ability to take non-celebs and thrust them into the spotlight every now and then.
12 min read
How to Promote Your Podcast
Podcasts

How to Promote Your Podcast

Here's a surefire approach to marketing your podcast.
13 min read
How to Curate Content and Grow Your Online Following
Content

How to Curate Content and Grow Your Online Following

If you're looking for a competitive edge, a way to establish your authority and a way to get more followers, one of the best, proven paths to online success is content curation.
15+ min read
The Complete Guide to Facebook Advertising
Facebook Advertising

The Complete Guide to Facebook Advertising

Social media has been found to be the most effective digital advertising channel for getting more impressions, clicks and conversions.
15+ min read
Social-Media Advocacy Is the Future (Just Not the Way You Think)
Social Media Marketing

Social-Media Advocacy Is the Future (Just Not the Way You Think)

We currently view social-media advocacy as a one-way street, when we should be thinking of it as give and take.
13 min read
30 Days Worth of Social Media Hacks and Experiments
Social Media

30 Days Worth of Social Media Hacks and Experiments

If you're curious for ways to grow your social media numbers, to have more success, to get more followers and more clicks, the best piece of advice is to keep trying new things.
15+ min read
10 Buzzworthy Marketing Strategies Worth Explaining
Marketing

10 Buzzworthy Marketing Strategies Worth Explaining

From T.O.F.U. to amplification and applause, here are a few marketing techniques you need to know about.
15+ min read
How to Use Social-Media Stats and Reports to Tell What is Working and What Isn't
Social Media Marketing

How to Use Social-Media Stats and Reports to Tell What is Working and What Isn't

To get the most out of your social-media marketing strategies, you need to have a solid understanding of the analytics.
15+ min read
The 7 Secrets to the Most Effective Social-Media Campaigns
Social Media Marketing

The 7 Secrets to the Most Effective Social-Media Campaigns

Here is a list of simple, actionable tips that drive successful social-media ads.
12 min read
How to Create a Social-Media Marketing Plan From Scratch (Infographic)
Social Media Marketing

How to Create a Social-Media Marketing Plan From Scratch (Infographic)

You should choose the social networks that best fit your strategy and the goals you want to achieve on social media.
14 min read
Beginner's Guide to Quora: The Most Helpful Uses for Marketers
Quora

Beginner's Guide to Quora: The Most Helpful Uses for Marketers

From content ideas to establishing authority to content creation and so much more, Quora has a lot to offer -- even by spending just a few minutes there each day.
15 min read
15 New Social-Media Templates to Save You Even More Time With Your Marketing
Social Media

15 New Social-Media Templates to Save You Even More Time With Your Marketing

Imagine having a quick and fast way to get up to speed with social media or to get your work done in less time. You can -- with the right set of tools.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.