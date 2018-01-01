Kevin Lee

Contributor
Trust and Safety Architect, Sift Science
Kevin Lee, trust and safety architect at Sift Science, is driven by building high performing teams and systems to combat malicious behavior. He has worked for the last 12 years around developing strategies, tools and teams. Prior to Sift Science, Lee worked as a manager at Facebook, Square and Google, where he led various risk, charge-back, collections, spam and trust and safety organizations.

7 Ways Ecommerce Businesses Can Prevent Holiday Fraud
Fraud

An important tip for marketing/production teams: Keep communications open. Amid the holidays' glut of orders, "surprises" let fraudulent transactions creep in.
