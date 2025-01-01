Kiran Minnasandram
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kiran Minnasandram is a technologist and transformation leader with over three decades of experience helping teams adapt to evolving work models.
Latest
Growing a Business
How Entrepreneurs Are Building Leaner, Smarter Teams Through Job Pixelation
Forget rigid job titles — smart organizations are pixelating their work to automate the grunt, empower their teams and outpace the competition.