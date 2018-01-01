Kirsten Green

Kirsten Green

Kirsten Green is the founder of San Francisco-based VC firm Forerunner Ventures. Green has raised more than $100 million from leading institutional investors and invested in more than 30 early-stage companies. 

More From Kirsten Green

Hiring a 'Newbie' vs. an Industry Pro
Growth Strategies

Hiring a 'Newbie' vs. an Industry Pro

When it comes to finding qualified hires for your startup, is it better to look for someone fresh out of school or a person that has been around the block?
3 min read
5 Ways to Market Your Startup on a Dime
Marketing

5 Ways to Market Your Startup on a Dime

Getting your startup noticed doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. You just need to be smart. Here are five ways to get attention on a budget.
4 min read
Finding a Kick-Ass Team for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

Finding a Kick-Ass Team for Your Startup

Think you need a lot of money to entice a qualified team? Think again. Our VC expert Kirsten Green explains why founders should focus on vision, discipline and confidence when recruiting potential hires.
3 min read
Gaining Startup Traction on a Budget
Growth Strategies

Gaining Startup Traction on a Budget

You don't always need to invest a lot of capital to demonstrate traction to investors. Here is how to do it on a budget and with limited resources.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.