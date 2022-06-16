Kristen Friend

Kristen Friend

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Director Of Marketing

Kristen Friend is an award-winning designer & writer whose work has been recognized by the WebAwards, MarCom Awards, Webby Awards, & others. She manages brand & marketing strategies for Custom Legal Marketing and its clients. In prior lives, she has been a journalist, photographer, & PAC organizer.

https://www.customlegalmarketing.com/

Follow Kristen Friend on Social

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

How Collaboration Makes All Departments Revenue Generators

Bringing all your teams together through shared goals and productive communication can help you avoid growth-slowing conflict.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like