Kristen Friend
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Director Of Marketing
Kristen Friend is an award-winning designer & writer whose work has been recognized by the WebAwards, MarCom Awards, Webby Awards, & others. She manages brand & marketing strategies for Custom Legal Marketing and its clients. In prior lives, she has been a journalist, photographer, & PAC organizer.
How Collaboration Makes All Departments Revenue Generators
Bringing all your teams together through shared goals and productive communication can help you avoid growth-slowing conflict.
