Lani Dizon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
President and Co-Founder of RYO Coin
Lani, a global business leader with 30+ years of experience, co-founded Zenza Capital and the RYO Project, Japan's first Layer-One Blockchain. Her work focuses on empowering entrepreneurship, health, and personal development, significantly advancing cryptocurrency adoption.
Diversity
10 Ways Women Can Claim Their Space in Crypto
This article advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in the cryptocurrency industry, emphasizing the importance of women's contributions and resilience in driving innovation and change amidst the challenges of a male-dominated sector.