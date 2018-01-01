Larry Baker and Charlie Tribbett

Larry Baker and Charlie Tribbett

Guest Writer
Co-founders of Bolstr

Larry Baker and Charlie Tribbett are the co-founders of Bolstr, a marketplace where emerging consumer, retail and manufacturing businesses can raise funding for expansion from real investors.

4 Reasons 'Alternative Financing' May Be Right for Your Business

Are your revenues less than $5 million? A traditional bank may reject you faster than you can say 'underwriter.'
4 min read
Why Equity Funding May Not Be the Best Loan Choice for Your Small Business

Four questions to ask to ensure you're going after the right type of loan.
5 min read
Seeking Capital Online Instead of From a Bank May Be Your Startup's Best Option

Faster loan decisions and better terms are some of the reasons why.
4 min read
Getting Your Small Business to Scale Like a Tech Startup

With small businesses starting to think more like tech startups in terms of innovation and growth, here are a few tips to help companies get started down that path.
4 min read
New SEC Rules: Added Opportunities, Added Risks

With the new fundraising rules going into effect next week, here are a few key features and tips to keep in mind.
4 min read
Kickstarter's Rising Competition: Crowdfunding Alternatives to Donation-Based Sites

The JOBS Act may soon go into effect, but young entrepreneurs don't need to wait to look for investors in the crowd.
3 min read
4 Things Young Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the JOBS Act

When it comes to landing startup capital, crowdfunding can be a young entrepreneur's best friend. Given the new crowdfudning law, though, here are a few changes that'll pay to know sooner than later.
4 min read
