Laura Kerekes

Laura Kerekes

Guest Writer
Chief Knowledge Officer

Laura Kerekes is the Chief Knowledge Officer for ThinkHR, leading the company's HR services delivery teams, including the company’s elite group of HR experts and the team responsible for ongoing aggregation and analysis of HR knowledge. Prior to joining ThinkHR, Laura held executive HR officer positions for large multi-national companies.

More From Laura Kerekes

7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure
Human Resources

7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure

The popular comedy pokes fun the human resource shortcomings of tech titans and would-be titans who are just as flawed as everybody else.
8 min read
